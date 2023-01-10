UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Releases Schedule For Classes 10th, 12th; Check Imp Dates Here

The UP Board 2023 examinations will be held by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) from February 16, 2023. The schedule has been released by the board, and candidates can check the dates by visiting the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

"Secondary Education Council Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj’s 2023 High School and Intermediate Board Examinations will be started from 16 February 2023," Gulab Devi, Minister, Secondary Education, said. "Regular monitoring will be done at the time of examinations," she added.

UP board exams to begin on February 16: Education Min Gulab Devi

According to the reports, more than 55 lakh students are expected to appear for the UP 10th and 12th Board Exams this year. The UP Madhyamik (or Matric) and UP Inter (or UP 12th) board exams would begin simultaneously. According to the official information, the examination will be held in two different shifts: morning and afternoon shifts, from 8 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

As per the date sheet released by the Secondary Education Board, the grade 10th examination will conclude on March 3, and the class 12th examination will end on March 4, 2023. Candidates must take note that the first paper for grade 10 will be in Hindi or Elementary Hindi, and grade 12 students will have either Hindi and Elementary Hindi or Military Sciences.

Earlier this month, the board announced the dates for the 10th and 12th pre-board examinations and the practical examination. The schedule further notified that the pre-board theory examination will be conducted between January 16 and January 20, while the practical examination will be held in two phases, the first from January 21 to 28 and the next from January 29 to February 5, 2023. Whereas, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Examination will begin on February 15 and conclude on March 10, 2023. The examination will start between 10: 30 am and 11: 30 am.

Image: PTI/ Representative