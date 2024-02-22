English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 08:52 IST

UP Board exams 2024 begin with enhanced security measures, important guidelines here

More than 55 lakh students are set to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for class 10th and 12th commencing today, February 22.

Nandini Verma
Board exams
Students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
More than 55 lakh students are set to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for class 10th and 12th, commencing today, February 22. The exam will conclude on March 9. The exams will be held at 8265 centers across the state, and over 2,75,000 teachers have been deployed to ensure their smooth conduct. Stringent measures have been implemented to maintain the sanctity of the examination process, including the establishment of control rooms to monitor proceedings and the allocation of strong rooms in each district to secure and safeguard confidential examination materials. Answer sheet copies equipped with QR codes have also been prepared to enhance the overall security and transparency of the examination process.

UP Board Exams 2024 begin with enhanced security measures

The Uttar Pradesh Board has implemented several enhanced security measures for the 2024 UP Board exams to prevent cheating and ensure a fair examination environment. The measures include the incorporation of covert QR codes, computerized logos, and a specialized color-coding system on answer sheets, as well as computerized identity cards with unique QR codes and serial numbers for invigilators. Control rooms have been established to monitor proceedings, and strong rooms have been allocated in each district to secure and safeguard confidential examination materials. Answer sheet copies equipped with QR codes and serial numbers have also been prepared to enhance the overall security and transparency of the examination process. The board has also established Command and Control Centers (CCCs) in five regional hubs across the state to enable diligent monitoring of examination centers in districts falling under their jurisdiction. The board has implemented 24-hour monitoring at examination centers through innovative technology, aiming to prevent cheating incidents effectively. The board has provided comprehensive training to center superintendents to address potential issues during the exams. Stringent security measures have been put in place for question papers, including night vision cameras, armed police forces, and dedicated strong rooms with dual-locked cupboards to ensure the security and confidentiality of question papers throughout the examination period.

UP Board Exams 2024: Guidelines for candidates 

Students appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations in 2024 should abide by the following guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair testing experience:

  1. Carry the UP Board exam 2024 admit card on the day of the examination.
  2. Arrive at least 30 minutes before the scheduled test start time.
  3. Do not bring electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, etc., into the examination hall.
  4. Follow instructions given by invigilators and other staff members.
  5. Refrain from talking, communicating, or sharing information with fellow examinees during the test.
  6. Keep personal belongings out of sight and within reachable distance.
  7. Raise concerns about irregularities or suspicious behavior immediately to the invigilator.
  8. Respect the examination venue and its surroundings.
  9. Be aware of the specific rules regarding the use of stationery items like pens, pencils, erasers, rulers, etc.
  10. Ensure proper identification when entering the examination hall using the assigned seat number and roll number.

The UP Board has introduced new security measures for the 2024 exams, including QR codes on answer sheets, strong room allocations for confidential material storage, and increased surveillance via CCTV cameras and armed personnel. It is vital for students to familiarize themselves with these changes to prepare accordingly and avoid any misunderstandings during the exams

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 08:52 IST

