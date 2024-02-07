Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 11:33 IST

UP Board Exams 2024: Enhanced Security Measures, Computerized ID Cards with QR Codes Introduced

UP board has opted for a novel approach by introducing computerized identity cards equipped with unique QR codes and serial numbers for invigilators.

Nandini Verma
UP Board Exams 2024
Students entering exam centre | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, has scheduled the UPMSP 10th board exams to take place from February 22 to March 9, 2024, while the Class 12 UP board exams are also set to be held during the same period. In a bid to ensure the fairness of the examinations, the board has opted for a novel approach by introducing computerized identity cards equipped with unique QR codes and serial numbers for invigilators.

According to officials, approximately 2.75 lakh exam room invigilators will receive these identity cards, each bearing distinct QR codes and serial numbers to ensure their uniqueness. The move is aimed at preventing replication and thwarting any attempts of impersonation during the exams. Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla emphasized that the implementation of QR codes and serial numbers adds an extra layer of security to the invigilators' identity cards.

Advertisement

As per the established norms, the district inspector of schools (DIOSs) in each district will download these identity cards from the official board portal a week before the commencement of the exams. The DIOSs will then distribute the cards to the respective invigilators.

These computerized identity cards will not only display the invigilator's teaching subject but also allow for substitution by other teachers with expertise in subjects different from the one being examined on a particular day. This measure is designed to prevent any collusion between invigilators and examinees attempting to cheat.

Advertisement

The UP Board Exam 2024 is set to take place at 8,264 centers across the 75 districts of the state, accommodating approximately 55,08,206 registered students for both high school and intermediate exams. The exams will be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 8:00 AM to 11:45 AM and the second shift from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Students can access the UPMSP Class 10th and Class 12th timetable for 2024 on the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 11:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

19 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Japan is the new Disneyland of global activism

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News10 minutes ago

  3. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement