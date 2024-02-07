Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, has scheduled the UPMSP 10th board exams to take place from February 22 to March 9, 2024, while the Class 12 UP board exams are also set to be held during the same period. In a bid to ensure the fairness of the examinations, the board has opted for a novel approach by introducing computerized identity cards equipped with unique QR codes and serial numbers for invigilators.

According to officials, approximately 2.75 lakh exam room invigilators will receive these identity cards, each bearing distinct QR codes and serial numbers to ensure their uniqueness. The move is aimed at preventing replication and thwarting any attempts of impersonation during the exams. Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla emphasized that the implementation of QR codes and serial numbers adds an extra layer of security to the invigilators' identity cards.

As per the established norms, the district inspector of schools (DIOSs) in each district will download these identity cards from the official board portal a week before the commencement of the exams. The DIOSs will then distribute the cards to the respective invigilators.

These computerized identity cards will not only display the invigilator's teaching subject but also allow for substitution by other teachers with expertise in subjects different from the one being examined on a particular day. This measure is designed to prevent any collusion between invigilators and examinees attempting to cheat.

The UP Board Exam 2024 is set to take place at 8,264 centers across the 75 districts of the state, accommodating approximately 55,08,206 registered students for both high school and intermediate exams. The exams will be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 8:00 AM to 11:45 AM and the second shift from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Students can access the UPMSP Class 10th and Class 12th timetable for 2024 on the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in.