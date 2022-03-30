UP Board Inter Exam 2022: English Exam Cancelled Due To Paper Leak, New Date Not Announced

UP Board inter exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam is being conducted in various centres across the state. Class 12 students had to take an English paper, which now stands cancelled. Due to a paper leak, the Intermediate English paper scheduled for Monday has been cancelled in 24 districts. The exam has been cancelled, ahead of its time as it was scheduled to begin at 2 pm. A list of districts in which the exam has been cancelled is mentioned below.

Students must know that apart from these 24 districts, the exam will take place as scheduled in the rest of the districts. As of now the new date for conducting the exam for the English subject has not been announced. However, the circular related to the English exam paper leak mentions that the board is working on it and will announce the new date soon. In this case, students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the new date.

UP Board Exam 2022: 7.8 lakh students skip exams in four days

This year, a lot of students are skipping the board exam. Notably, this year's figure of students skipping the board examination is the highest in the last 10 years. On the first day of the examination, the board recorded that more than 4.18 lakh students skipped the Hindi examination held in two shifts, including students from both classes 10 and 12. As many as 70,200 students skipped their language paper, which was conducted on March 26. Meanwhile, the daily increasing number of dropouts has forced concerned officials to launch a probe into the matter.

Additional Chief Secretary for Secondary Education Aradhana Shukla has directed the UPSEB secretary to form an active committee with the collaboration of the district inspector to find out the reason behind the mass dropouts. However, it has also come to light that high dropout rates could be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: Shutterstock