UP Board Paper Evaluation To Begin On March 18, Results Expected By This Date

Uttar Pradesh Board is soon going to conclude the UP Board exams 2023 for classes 10th and 12th. The board exams began on February 16 and will end on March 4. This year, around 58 lakh candidates are appearing for the exams. The exam is being held in two shifts. UP Board Class 10 exams will conclude on March 3 and Class 12 final exams will conclude on March 4. Out of the 58 lakh candidates, 31,16,458 students are appearing for the Class 10 exams and 27,50,871 students are taking the Class 12th exam. Soon after the exam ends, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will begin the paper evaluation process.

UP Board Paper evaluation to begin on March 18

According to the official information, the paper evaluation process of the UP Board exam will begin on March 18. Around 257 centres have been set up in the state for the paper evaluation. Before that, teachers who will be evaluating the papers will be trained through audio-visual mediums at regional levels. An instruction manual will also be provided to the teachers. Last year, UPMSP had instructed to award one extra mark to the students who had good handwriting.

UP Board Result 2023

UPMSP usually completes the paper evaluation in 12-15 days. In the year 2022, the evaluation process began on April 23 and concluded on May 5. The UP Board class 10th and 12th results were declared on June 18, last year. Looking at past trends, students can expect their results around 40 days after completion of the paper evaluation. If the paper evaluation ends by the end of March this year, students can expect their UP Board results 2023 by May 10.