UP Board Result 2022: Class 10, 12 Results Likely To Be Released Soon, Check Details Here

UP Board Result 2022: The students who took the class 10 or class 12 exams are patiently waiting for board results. When will the result be released is the question being asked by nearly 47 lakh students from the UP Board. Students are hereby informed that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has not officially announced the UP Board 10th 12th result date yet. However, a tentative date for releasing the UP Board class 10 result and UP Board class 12 result has been announced.

As per the latest reports, the UP Board Result 2022 is likely to be out in the second week of June. UPMSP Officials are yet to finalise an actual date. Once the dates are finalized, they will be uploaded to the official website. Therefore candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any updates.

Websites to check result

upresults.nic.in upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th result | UP Board 12th result: Here's how to check result

Step 1: To check the UP board result, log on to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "UP Board 10th Result 2022" or "UP Board 12th Result 2022" (after the link will be activated).

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their UP board roll number.

Step 4: Then, click the submit button.

Step 5: UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: It is strongly advised that candidates must download the UP Board results for future needs

Step 7: Do not forget to take its printout for future reference

UPMSP warns students and parents against fake calls

Ahead of the announcement of UP Board results, strange incidents are being reported. Class 10, and 12 students as well as their parents are receiving fake calls. The caller is offering to increase students' marks if at all needed. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has warned both, students and parents about fake and fraudulent phone calls. UPMSP released a notification stating that it is aware of candidates and their parents receiving calls to help them to qualify or increase their marks in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The board further requested candidates and their parents to stay away from these calls and report such incidents to officials. To know more, click here.