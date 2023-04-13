UP Board Result 2023 Date: Important Notice Shared By UPMSP Official, Check Details Here

UP Board Result 2023 Date: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has warned the students against the fake news circulated by unauthorized sources regarding the UP Board result date. Dibyakant Shukla, Department Of Education, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UP Board) has on Wednesday tweeted that the UP Board result date will be informed soon.

"Information disseminated from various unauthorized sources regarding the date of declaration of UP Board 2023 result is just a rumour. The date of the result of the examination will be informed in due course," the official tweeted.

'Beware of fake phone calls' says UPMSP official

UP Board secretary has earlier alerted the students and parents about fake calls that are being received by the students to increase their marks in UP Board in return for some amount of money. Cyber frauds have been making such calls to the students demanding money to improve their marks. They pose themselves as UP Board officials. They are advised to not believe in such phone calls.

"Beware of phone calls from fraudsters demanding money in the name of increasing marks in board exams. With our vigilance and your co-operation, we will not allow any plan of these chaotic elements to succeed," the secretary tweeted.

UP Board Results 2023

The UP Board Class 10th Examinations 2023 were held from February 16 to March 3, 2023, while the Class 12th Examinations 2023 were held from February 16 to March 4, 2023. The results are expected to be out by the end of April. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Over 3 crore copies have been evaluated within 14 days and the evaluation work was completed on March 31. Over 58 lakh candidates took the UP Board class 10th and 12th exams. Around 1.4 lakh teachers were engaged in the UP Board paper evaluation work.