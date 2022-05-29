UP Board Results 2022: UPMSP Warns Students & Parents Against Fake Calls, Check Details

UP Board 10th results 2022: Ahead of the announcement of UP Board results, strange incidents are being reported. Class 10, and 12 students as well as their parents are receiving fake calls. The caller is offering to increase students' marks if at all needed. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has warned both, students and parents about fake and fraudulent phone calls. UPMSP released a notification stating that it is aware of candidates and their parents receiving calls to help them to qualify or increase the marks in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The board further requested candidates and their parents to stay away from these calls and report such incidents to officials.

Websites to check result notice

upresults.nic.in upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th, 12th result to be out in June

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to release the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th results in June 2022. A media report highlights that the evaluation process has ended and the UP 10th and 12th Board Result 2022 is expected to be announced in the first week of June. This year, the board will also send the results of students' registered mail IDs.

It is expected that the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced on the same date. So far, no official date has been announced for releasing the same.

UP Board 10th result | UP Board 12th result: Here's how to check result