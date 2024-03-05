English
Updated March 5th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

UP Board Results 2024 in April, answer sheet evaluation to begin on March 16: UPMSP secretary

According to an official notice shared by UPMSP secretary, Dibyakant Shukla, the evaluation process will commence from March 16 and conclude on March 31, 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
UP Board Result 2024 Evaluation Process Set to Begin on March 16
UP Board Result 2024 Evaluation Process Set to Begin on March 16 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will begin the evaluation process for the UP Board exam 2024 answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 students soon. According to an official notice shared by UPMSP secretary, Dibyakant Shukla, the evaluation process will commence from March 16 and conclude on March 31, 2024. As outlined in the notice, the evaluation process will span across 13 working days. Notably, there will be a halt in the evaluation work between March 24 to March 26, keeping in mind the Holi festival. 

UP Board Result 2024 Update

Soon after the answer sheet evaluation will conclude on March 31, the UPMSP will gear up to release the results. UP Board results for classes 10 and 12 will be declared in April. Candidates can expect their UP Board results before April 25. 

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations commenced on February 22 and are scheduled to conclude on March 9, 2024. These examinations are being conducted in two shifts on all dates, with the first shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and the second shift from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

Evaluation Centres

Across the state of Uttar Pradesh, a network of 131 evaluation centres has been established for assessing high school answer sheets, and an additional 116 centres have been designated for intermediate answer sheets. The evaluation of both high school and intermediate answer sheets will be conducted at 13 mixed evaluation centres.

Out of the 260 evaluation centres, 83 are government-owned, while the remaining 177 are non-government aided secondary schools.

Registrations and Examiner Appointments

This year, a staggering total of 29,47,311 candidates have registered for the Class 10 board examination, whereas 25,77,997 students have registered for the intermediate examination. The cumulative number of registered candidates stands at an impressive 55,25,308.

To facilitate the evaluation process, the Board has appointed 94,802 examiners for the evaluation of 1.76 crore answer sheets of Class 10. Similarly, for the 1.25 crore answer sheets of Class 12, 52,295 examiners have been appointed.

