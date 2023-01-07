UP Boards 2023: Class 10th, 12th Pre-boards And Inter-practical Exam Dates Out; Check Here

Uttar Pradesh Board Exams Schedule: On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Board released the schedule for intermediate practical examinations and pre-board exams for the year 2023.

According to the schedule, the practical exam will be conducted in two phases. The first phase of the examinations for pre-board classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2022–23 of the UP Board will be held between January 21 and 28, 2022, in the divisions of Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti.

Whereas, the schedule notifies that the 2nd phase of the practical examination will be held between January 29 and February 5, 2023, in the divisions of Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur. According to the official information, around 58 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 and 12 exams. Out of these, a total of 31,16,458 students have registered for the Class 10 examination and 27,50,871 students for Class 12.

The board will conduct the practical examination under the CCTV camera, and its complete examination will be saved in the DVR, which will be made available to the council on demand. Candidates must take note that the mark and grade of the project-based examination (internal assessment) at the high school level in moral, yoga, sports, and physical education (Subject Code 944) and intermediate moral, yoga, sports, and physical education (Subject Code 944) and intermediate moral, yoga, sports, and physical education (Subject Code 173) will be uploaded online. Candidates will be able to check their marks by visiting the Council's official website at www.upmsp.edu.in.

UP Boards 2023: Here's how to download the exam schedule

Step 1: In order to download the UP Board 2023 Preboard examination schedule, candidates should visit the official website of the UPMSP and go to the download section.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that says "UP Board intermediate timetable 2023."

Step 3: Automatically, the examination schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidate then need to download the schedule, and take out a hard copy for future reference.

Details mentioned on the UP Board Time Table 2023

Board name

Examination name (high school/intermediate)

Examination year

Exam date

Exam day

Exam time

Exam name

Important instructions for the examination

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)