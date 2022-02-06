UP Schools, Colleges To Reopen From February 7; Pre-board Exam To Be Conducted Soon

UP Schools reopening: Uttar Pradesh schools and colleges will be reopened from February 7, 2022. This decision has been taken after reviewing the COVID situation in the state. The call to reopen school has been taken by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Detailed guidelines and COVID SoPs related to reopening have not been released yet. However, it is expected to be out anytime soon.

"On January 17, active cases in the state were 1,01,600 and now it has come to 41,000 and within a week it may become zero,” CM Adityanath told officials at the meeting.

Last week, UPSA threatened to suspend online classes and withdraw their support for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections if schools were not reopened soon.

UP Board exam 2022

UP Board pre-board exam 2022 will be conducted before the board examination. The Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has issued the order that it is compulsory for all schools to conduct pre-board examinations. It is to be noted that preboard follows the main board exam pattern. It is conducted so that students can get an idea of how to sit for board examinations. Pre-boards are conducted in schools and papers are checked by school teachers. Over 1.49 lakh students will be taking the Board exam this year.

Delhi schools and colleges to reopen from February 7

Along with UP, Delhi schools are also reopening from February 7, 2022. Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA has released Delhi schools and colleges reopening guidelines. The guidelines and SOPs have been released on February 4, 2022. The authority approved the reopening of educational institutions in Delhi only after consultations with the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. The guidelines will come into effect from February 7, 2022.

As far as Colleges and Universities go, it is highly likely for most institutes to release their own set of SOPs as well. Few institutes like Jamia Millia Islamia have welcomed the decision of DDMA on the resumption of offline classes.