UP Schools To Be Closed Till Jan 14 Amid COVID Surge, Check Other Restrictions Here

Considering the steady increase in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the closure of schools. It has been announced on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. As per the announcement, UP schools up to Class 10 will be closed till Makar Sankranti which is on January 14, 2022. Uttar Pradesh government after monitoring the growth in COVID cases has extended the timings of night curfew too. Earlier it was being implemented between 11 pm to 5 am which has now been extended by 2 hours. Now night curfew will be observed between 10 pm and 6 am. The vaccination of children in the 15 to18 age group would, however, continue during this period, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said there is no need to panic. He further said, “Alertness and caution are needed. People should be encouraged to wear masks, take vaccine and practice social distancing. This is the best first aid measure.

Check other restrictions imposed in Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the COVID situation in state. “Public places like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls, restaurants etc should be operated at 50% capacity in districts where the minimum number of active cases exceeds 1,000. In marriage ceremonies and other events, not more than 100 people will be permitted in closed places at a time. The presence of people in excess of 50% of the total capacity of the ground should not be allowed in open space. Masks and sanitisers should be made mandatory,” said chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

To be noted that till now a maximum of 992 new infection cases have been monitored in any district. Currently, no UP district has more than a thousand COVID-19 cases. UP CM said genome sequencing has confirmed 23 Omicron variant cases in the state. He further said, "Tracing and testing of those who came in contact with them should be done."