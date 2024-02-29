Advertisement

Lucknow: The Biology and Mathematics papers of the Uttar Pradesh Board exams for class 12th reportedly leaked soon after the exams stated in the state. The reported incident has once again created stir in the state, which is still dealing with the controversy over the paper leak of the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam. According to the sources, at least two papers of the 12th board exams went viral on social media as soon as the exams began.

It is being said that the 12th Biology and Mathematics paper started going viral on two WhatsApp groups in Agra, within an hour after the exam started on Thursday.

Advertisement

After the alleged incident surfaced, the police have reportedly initiated a probe into the matter.

It is being said that the papers were posted on a WhatsApp group by a person within an hour after the paper started in Agra. However, the papers were deleted from the group soon after the comments against it started pouring in the group. As per claims, the matter was later reported to the officials of the education department and a complaint was filed.

Advertisement

Earlier, there was a stir in the state regarding the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam paper leak. Following the incident came to fore, the UP government announced the cancellation of the examination and ordered a probe into the matter.



