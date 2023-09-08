Uttarkhand Board Declares Class 10th, 12th Improvement Exam Results, Here's Link

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the class 10th and 12th improvement exam results 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the improvement exam can check their results online at the official websites of the board.

List of websites to check UBSE Improvement Result 2023

uaresults.nic.in

ubse.uk.gov.in

How to check Uttrakhand Board improvement results 2023?

Visit the official website as mentioned above

Click on the improvement exam result link

Key in your roll number and submit

Your UBSE improvement result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check UBSE Improvement Results

This year, a total of 13587 candidates applied for the class 10th examination, out of which 11956 failed and 1631 passed. For the class 12th examination, a total of 10119 candidates applied for examination of which 9346 failed and 773 passed.

The overall pass percentage of Uttrakhand Board class 12th exam is 80.98 percent. The overall pass percentage of girls is 83.49 % and the boy's pass percentage is 78.48 %. A total of 85.17% of students have passed the UBSE Class 10th exam. The overall pass percentage of girls is 88.94 percent and for boys it is 81.48 percent.