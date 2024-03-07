×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 10:30 IST

WATCH: Mass Cheating in Haryana Board Exam, Climbers in Nuh Pass Chits to Students

A shocking incident of widespread cheating has come to light during the Class 10 board examination at Chandravati School in Tauru, Nuh district, Haryana. Th

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Climbers pass chits to Haryana Board Examinees in Nuh
Climbers pass chits to Haryana Board Examinees in Nuh | Image:Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A shocking incident of widespread cheating has come to light during the Class 10 board examination at Chandravati School in Tauru, Nuh district, Haryana. The episode unfolded on Wednesday when a video surfaced on social media, revealing individuals scaling the school walls to pass chits to students seated for their board exams.

The situation escalated further when it was reported, shortly after the exam commenced, that the examination paper had allegedly been leaked. This revelation prompted a commotion among parents and relatives accompanying the students. In a desperate attempt to aid their wards in cheating, they resorted to creating a ruckus outside the examination center and even climbed the walls of the building.

भाजपा के शासन में नकल का नज़ारा देखिए!

हरियाणा के नूंह में बोर्ड परीक्षा का ये हाल है, BJP वाले किस मुंह से ढिंढोरा पीटते घूमते हैं! pic.twitter.com/3uRZFEujI0

— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) March 6, 2024

District Education Officer Paramjeet Chahal, upon learning of the incident, has taken swift action by ordering officials to provide a detailed report regarding the matter. Expressing concern over the situation, Chahal stated to ANI, "I saw a video and some newspaper cuttings that some children have climbed up the roof of a school. I have asked for a report regarding it..."

The incident has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about the integrity of the examination process and the need for stringent measures to prevent such malpractices in the future.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 10:30 IST

