WB Class 12 Board Exam: Revised Schedule Released, Check Highlights Here

WB Class 12 Board Exam: The class 12 board exam schedule has been released by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. As per the revised WB Class 12 Board Exam 2022 schedule, the examination for Higher Secondary will begin on April 2, 2022. It is scheduled to end on April 27, 2022. The schedule can be checked on the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

The schedule highlights that the WBCHSE HS Class 12 board exam will begin with Bengali, English, Hindi, Nepali, Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telegu, Gujarati and Punjabi language. It will end with Biological Science, Business Studies and Political Science.

WB Board exam highlights

The examination will be held in only one paper on each day. The single shift will begin from 10 am and will continue till 1.15 pm which includes 15 minutes reading time. Extra time will not be given in Health and Physical Education, Visual Arts, Music and Vocational Subjects. All practical exams will be conducted between February 15 to March 4, 2022. The Board has also released annual exam programme for Class 11 which states that the exam will be conducted in only one paper on each day from 2 pm to 5.15 pm (3 hours and 15 minutes time is allotted both for reading question paper and writing answer) except Health and Physical Education, Visual Arts, Music and Vocational Subjects.

WBJEE 2022 date revised, to be held on April 30

As per the revised class 12 exam schedule, the exam on the first language paper will be conducted on April 2, second language-April 4, vocational examination will be held on April 5, Maths exam is set to take place on April 16, Economics will be held on April 18, Computer Science on April 19, Commercial Law on April 20, Physics on April 22, Statistics on April 23, Chemistry on April 26, and the Biology exam will take place on April 27. West Bengal CM Banarjee said, "There will be no exams from April 6 to April 15 due to the by-election."