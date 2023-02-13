WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: West Bengal Class 10 Admit Card Releasing Today, See Details Here

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the WB Madhyamik Pariksha class 10th exam admit card 2023 today, February 13. West Bengal Madhyamik (Class 10) admit cards will be distributed to school heads at camp offices from 11 am to 5 pm, WBBSE said. Students can not download the admit card directly from the board website or get it from camp offices. They will receive it from their respective schools.

Heads of institutions or their authorised representatives can collect the admit cards of their students from camp offices. The schools will distribute the admit cards to their students from February 15 onwards. Any errors on the admit cards should be brought to the notice of the respective regional council offices of WBBSE in writing. The deadline to submit the application for corrections is February 20, the board said in its notice.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2023

West Bengal Board will conduct the class 10th or Madhyamik Exams 2023 from February 23 to March 4. The board has also made some changes to the exam schedule. The exam for the History paper which was earlier scheduled to be held on February 27 has been rescheduled to March 1. This has been done to avoid a clash with the polling dates of Bengal By-elections, WBBSE informed through a notice.

The WBBSE class 10 exam will be held in only one paper on each day. The exam will be held from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes will be given for reading the question paper. The Physical Education and Social Service Exam will be held on March 6, 9, 10, 11 and 13, 2023. The exam for the Work Education paper will be held on March 28, 29, 30, 31 and April 1, 2023.

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 Schedule