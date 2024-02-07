Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2024 Timetable Revised, check details here

The exam timings for the Class 10 board exams conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) have undergone a revision.

Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Students outside Board Exam Centre | Image:PTI/ File
The exam timings for the Class 10 board exams conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) have undergone a revision. Initially scheduled to take place between 11:45 am and 3 pm, the exams will now occur from 9:45 am to 1 pm.

The Class 10 WB Madhyamik exams are slated to run from February 2 to February 12, 2024. The commencement of the West Bengal Class 10 exams will feature the first language paper on February 2, followed by the second language paper and history exams on February 3 and February 5, respectively. Students are permitted to enter the exam hall starting at 8:30 am on the days of examination.

West Bengal Class 10th Timetable 2024 

- February 2, 2024: First Language (Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, and Santali.)
- February 3, 2024: Second Language (1) English, if any language other than English is offered as First Language. (2) Bengali or Nepali, if English is the First Language.
- February 5, 2024: History
- February 6, 2024: Geography
- February 8, 2024: Mathematics
- February 9, 2024: Life Science
- February 10, 2024: Physical Science
- February 12, 2024: Optional elective subjects

Students appearing for the WB Madhyamik 2024 exams can collect their Class 10 exam admit cards starting from January 24. The distribution of WB Class 10 admit cards to schools will be facilitated through respective camp offices organized by the board.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

