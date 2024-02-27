English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 09:05 IST

West Bengal Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Dates Announced; WBBSE 10th exams from February 12 to 24

WBBSE has officially announced the schedule for the Class 10 examinations for the year 2025. Exams will begin on February 12, 2025.

Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Representative image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the schedule for the Class 10 examinations for the year 2025. According to a statement released by the board, the exams will be conducted between February 12 and 24, providing students with a window to showcase their academic prowess.

The detailed timetable for the examinations will be provided alongside the publication of the results of this year's Madhyamik (Class 10) exams. This decision aims to streamline the examination process and ensure transparency in the scheduling of academic events.

"This is to notify all concerned that the Madhyamik Pariksha 2025 is scheduled to commence from February 12, 2025, and will continue till February 24," the statement from the WBBSE asserted.

Responding to queries regarding the release of the 2024 exam results, WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly informed PTI that results are typically announced within 90 days of the conclusion of the examinations. This timely disclosure allows students to plan their academic trajectories accordingly.

In the previous edition of the secondary exams held in 2024, approximately 8.76 lakh candidates from across the state participated, showcasing the widespread participation and importance of these examinations in the academic landscape of West Bengal.

Despite the concurrent arrangements for the Lok Sabha elections, Ganguly assured that preparations are well underway to ensure the timely publication of results. This commitment reflects the board's dedication to maintaining the integrity and efficiency of the examination process, notwithstanding external circumstances.

Students, educators, and stakeholders are encouraged to stay updated with further announcements from the WBBSE regarding the Class 10 examinations for the year 2025.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 09:05 IST

