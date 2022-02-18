West Bengal Board Exam 2022: Class 10 Madhyamik Admit Card To Be Out Feb 23

West Bengal board exam 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on February 17 announced the Class 10 exam admit card issue date. It has been notified that the WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik hall tickets for the regular and external exams will be distributed through camp offices on February 23 between 11 am and 5 pm. Therefore, the heads of the institutions will have to collect the Madhyamik exam hall tickets from the respective camp offices.

“The Admit Cards of the candidates (Regular and External) appearing for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination), 2022 will be distributed through respective Camp Offices organized by the Board on 23rd February, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5 pm,” WBBSE statement said.

“The Heads of the Institution or his/her authorized representative shall collect Admit Cards from the respective Camp Offices,” notice further added.

Check important dates here

Admit card will be out on February 23, 2022

The WB Madhyamik exams will be held between March 7 and March 16, 2022

West Bengal madhyamik Admit card: How to apply for correction

In case of any errors or discrepancies in the WBBSE Class 10 admit cards, it should be brought to the attention of the respective regional council offices of the board. The deadline to inform will end on March 4, 2022. “Any error(s) or discrepancy(ies) is/are found in the Admit Card, the same shall be brought into the notice of respective Regional Council Offices of the Board, in writing, within 4th March, 2022 for necessary correction(s), failing which no application for such correction(s) will be entertained after the above mentioned date,” it added.

West Bengal school reopened

Primary and upper primary schools across West Bengal has been reopened on Wednesday, February 17 after a gap of almost two years. Schools have been reopened as the Covid-19 cases in the state saw a dip. The students attending schools will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Physical classes for the students of classes 8 to 12 had already begun in the state, while the primary and upper primary sections continued in the online mode.