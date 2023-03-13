West Bengal Board Exams 2023 For Class 12th Begin On March 14, Check Details Here

West Bengal Board Exam 2023: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will begin the class 12th board exams 2023 tomorrow, March 14. The exam will begin with the language paper on Tuesday. WB HS exams 2023 will conclude on March 27. West Bengal class 11 annual exams will also be held between March 14 and 27. Class 11 practical exams will be held from March 31 to April 18.

The West Bengal class 12th board exams 2023 will be held in a single shift. The exam will begin at 10 am and end at 1.15 pm. Candidates will get extra 15 minutes apart from 3 hours for writing the paper to read the questions. The duration of exams for health and physical education, music, visual arts and vocational subjects will be two hours. This year, over 8 lakh candidates are registered to appear for the class 12th board exams in West Bengal. Click here to see the exam schedule.

West Bengal Class 12th Board Exam Schedule 2023