West Bengal Board Likely To hold Class 12 Exam Twice In A year: Report

West Bengal Board: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is planning to hold the Uccha Madhyamik, or Class 12 board exam, twice a year from the next academic session. As per reports, the decision regarding the examination will be taken at the council meeting on Friday, May 6. West Bengal Education Bratya Basu will also take part in the meeting. However, the committee will have to put force behind the National Education Policy 2020 and look out for the changes that can be made for the betterment of students.

As per the media reports, the decision to conduct the Class 12 board exam twice a year is being taken to keep similarity with CBSE, ISC, and other boards. The state education department is also likely to form a committee to revise the curriculum for the Higher Secondary exam. The Ucha Madhyamik exam ended on April 27, this year, and the evaluation process of the HS exam papers is underway. If reports are to be believed, the result would be announced after one month, and it could be expected in June.

This year, more than 8 lakh students appeared in the Higher Secondary examination that commenced on April 2. Students will be able to check their results after the declaration of the West Bengal HS Result 2022 by visiting the official websites: wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in. Also, the results will be available on private portals such as exametc.com, results.Shiksha, or westbengal.Shiksha. Students can also check their results by sending SMS. To get the result via SMS, students need to type in the WB12 space.

Last year, the board released the results on July 22, 2022, and the pass percentage touched 97 percent. In 2021, 99.28 percent of science students and 99.8 percent of commerce students qualified for the HS exam. The board used a 40:60 ratio for evaluating WB Result Class 12. In which, 40 per cent weightage was given to the best of four subjects in the West Bengal Madhyamik exam held and 60 per cent weightage to the annual Class 11 theory exam and Class 12 practicals or projects, for Science and Arts.

Image: PTI/ Representative