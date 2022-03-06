West Bengal Class 10 Board Exams To Begin Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

West Bengal class 10 board exams: The class 10 board examination of West Bengal is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 7, 2022. This year over 6.2 lakh girls and 4.9 lakh boys got themselves registered to take the class 10 board exams which is also known as Madhyamik Pariksha. The exams which will begin tomorrow is scheduled to end on March 16, 2022. The date sheet and the exam day guidelines can be checked here.

Preparations for conducting board exams 2022

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that there will be isolation rooms in all the 4,194 centres across the state, including 1,934 in Kolkata, for candidates having fever. "We will implement COVID-19 protocols strictly. Venues will be regularly sanitised and no candidate will be allowed to enter the centres without masks," he said. the President also expressed happiness over the increase in both male and female candidates, and girls continuing to outnumber boys.

WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha: Date Sheet 2022

First Language- March 7, 2022

Second Language- March 8, 2022

Geography- March 9, 2022

History- March 11, 2022

Life Science- March 12, 2022

Mathematics- March 14, 2022

Physical Science- March 15, 2022

Optional elective subjects- March 16, 2022

WBBSE Class 10 Exams 2022: Check exam day guidelines here