West Bengal Class 10 Board Exams To Begin Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

West Bengal class 10 board exams: The class 10 board examination of West Bengal is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 7, 2022. This year over 6.2 lakh girls and 4.9 lakh boys got themselves registered to take the class 10 board exams which is also known as Madhyamik Pariksha. The exams which will begin tomorrow is scheduled to end on March 16, 2022. The date sheet and the exam day guidelines can be checked here.
Preparations for conducting board exams 2022
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that there will be isolation rooms in all the 4,194 centres across the state, including 1,934 in Kolkata, for candidates having fever. "We will implement COVID-19 protocols strictly. Venues will be regularly sanitised and no candidate will be allowed to enter the centres without masks," he said. the President also expressed happiness over the increase in both male and female candidates, and girls continuing to outnumber boys.
WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha: Date Sheet 2022
- First Language- March 7, 2022
- Second Language- March 8, 2022
- Geography- March 9, 2022
- History- March 11, 2022
- Life Science- March 12, 2022
- Mathematics- March 14, 2022
- Physical Science- March 15, 2022
- Optional elective subjects- March 16, 2022
WBBSE Class 10 Exams 2022: Check exam day guidelines here
- Students will have to carry the printout of the admit card to the exam hall
- Along with hall tickets, they should also carry a copy of valid ID proof to the exam centre
- Since the exam will be conducted in offline mode, candidates will have to go to the exam hall
- Social distance should be maintained at all times and all the COVID guidelines like wearing masks should be followed
- Candidates are advised to use sanitisers whenever required
- Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic device to the exam hall
- The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
- They should make sure to reach the exam centre well before the reporting time to avoid crowding