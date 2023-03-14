West Bengal Class 12th Board Exams 2023 Begin Today, Check Important Instructions Here

West Bengal Board Exam 2023: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will begin the class 12th board exams 2023 today, March 14. The WB HS exam 2023 will begin with the language paper. The exams will conclude on March 27. West Bengal class 11 annual exams will also begin on March 14 and end on 27th. Class 11 practical exams will be conducted from March 31 to April 18.

The West Bengal class 12th board exams 2023 will be held in a single shift. The exam will begin at 10 am and conclude at 1.15 pm. Candidates will get extra 15 minutes apart from 3 hours for writing the paper to read the questions.

The duration of exams for health and physical education, music, visual arts and vocational subjects will be two hours. This year, over 8 lakh candidates are registered to appear for the class 12th board exams in West Bengal.

Guidelines

Students should carry their WBCHSE admit card to the exam centre.

They should not carry any electronic device with them.

They should reach the exam centres before the reporting time.

Read and follow the instructions mentioned in the admit card.

West Bengal Class 12th Board Exam Schedule 2023

14th March - Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi

16th March - English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

17th March - Healthcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT, and ITES - Vocational Subjects

18th March - Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

20th March - Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

21st March- Computer Science, Modern Computer Applications, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

22nd March - Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology

23rd March - Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

24th March - Economics

25th March - Chemistry, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

27th March- Statistics, Geography, Costing & Taxation, Home Management & Family Resource Management