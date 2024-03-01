Advertisement

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the date sheet for the West Bengal Class 12 examinations of 2025. Scheduled to run from March 3 to 18, 2025, students can access the detailed exam timetable on the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.

The WB Higher Secondary exams for 2025 are slated for the morning shift, spanning from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Additionally, students will be granted an extra 15 minutes to peruse the question paper. Exams for health and physical education, visual arts, music, and vocational subjects will be held for a duration of two hours, from 10 am to 12 noon.

While affirming the possibility of schedule alterations if deemed necessary, the council stipulated that entry to the exam center necessitates the presentation of the WB Class 12th admit card 2025 alongside the school ID card. Furthermore, students must attain a minimum of 30% in both theory and practical papers to qualify in the WB HS 2025 exams.

West Bengal HS Exam Schedule 2024

Exam Date - Subjects

March 3, 2025: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi

March 4, 2025: Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITES, Electronics, Tourism & Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction, Apparel, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Power-Vocational subjects

March 5, 2025: English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

March 6, 2025: Economics

March 7, 2025: Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

March 8, 2025: Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Environmental Studies, Health and Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

March 10, 2025: Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology

March 11, 2025: Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

March 13, 2025: Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

March 17, 2025: Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

March 18, 2025: Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management