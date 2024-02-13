English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

West Bengal Council Suspends Primary Classes During Class 12 Exams 2024

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has announced the suspension of classes for students in the primary section during class 12 exams.

Nandini Verma
West Bengal Council Suspends Primary Classes During Class 12 Exams
West Bengal Council Suspends Primary Classes During Class 12 Exams | Image:PTI
In light of the upcoming West Bengal Board Class 12 exams scheduled from February 16 to 29, 2024, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has announced the suspension of classes for students in the primary section. The decision aims to ensure a conducive examination environment for class 12 students.

According to the notification issued by the board, all activities, including classes, for primary section students in integrated primary schools sharing premises with the exam venue will remain suspended on exam days. This measure is intended to minimize disruptions and maintain a focused atmosphere during the crucial examination period.

However, the suspension does not apply to primary schools located outside the premises of the higher secondary exam venue. The board emphasized this distinction to avoid unnecessary interruptions for primary students attending schools in separate locations.

To facilitate the smooth execution of the exams, the board has requested exam centre supervisors to take proactive steps in informing students about the suspension of classes on exam days. This ensures that both students and faculty are aware of the schedule adjustments.

West Bengal Class 12 Exams Details:

  • Date: February 16 to 29, 2024
  • Timing: 9:45 am to 1 pm

In addition to the class suspension, the board has issued directives to exam centre supervisors to implement necessary CCTV arrangements for surveillance at entry gates and within exam rooms. The CCTV footage is required to be preserved until March 28 and produced upon request, enhancing security measures during the examination period.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

