Will Karnataka Board Exams For Classes 5, 8 Be Conducted? Here's What Supreme Court Said

The Supreme Court on Monday denied to hold a Karnataka High Court order permitting the state government to conduct the board examinations for the students of Classes 5 and 8 studying under the guidelines of state board syllabus.

However, the bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, and JB Pardiwala agreed to hear a plea on March 27 filed by associations of unaided private schools against the order of the high court. The issue was addressed by the bench seeking an urgent hearing.

'Let's not interfere with the High Court order', says top court

The bench ruled, "Let’s not interfere with the high court order. The high courts know what is best in that state” and added that it does not want any uncertainty to stay.

On March 15, a division bench of the high court had put a hold on an order of a single bench, which had set aside circulars dated December 12 and December 13, 2022, and January 4, 2023, issued by the Commissioner of Public Instructions and the Department of State Education.

State education department's circulars questioned by various school authorities

These circulars were objected to by the Unaided Recognised Schools, the Registered Unaided Private Schools' Management Association Karnataka, and Karnataka Unaided Schools Management Association.

It was said that changing the assessment methodology by holding state-level board exams, instead of school-level assessment would severely affect the students and the teachers.

The singh bench stated that the circulars are contrary to the intentions of the Right to Education Act under which they were documented.