Updated January 16th, 2024 at 00:18 IST

BPSC 68th Final Exam Result Declared, 322 Candidates Cleared Test; Check Details Inside

A total of 817 candidates appeared in the interview, while 50 candidates remained absent from the interview. 

Digital Desk
Exam Results
BPSC 68th Final Exam Result Declared | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Patna: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results of 68th final exam results on Monday. The exam results can be checked by clicking on this link. As many as 322 candidates have passed the exam. The final exam was conducted between January 8 to January 15, 2024 for a total of 867 candidates who have cleared the main examination.

A total of 817 candidates appeared in the interview, while 50 candidates remained absent from the interview.  

The results of preliminary and main (written) of 5 candidates who appeared in the interview - 277457, 365502, 428421, 457152 and 505025 have been cancelled.  

Exams conducted for 324 posts

The BPSC 68th Final Exam was held to fill the vacancies for 324 vacancies. Among the candidates who cleared the examination, 400 belong to general category, 78 are from under economically weaker section, 120 are from the extremely backward category, 120 are under the backward class and 16 candidates are from backward class women category.

BPSC has said that the result may be modified due to any error found during investigation or due to clerical/typing mistake before sending the recommendation. The mark sheets of the candidates appearing in the 68th Combined Main (Written) Competitive examination (except 5 candidates whose preliminary and main (written) examination result has been cancelled) will be published soon on the Commission's website under the "Marksheet" column. 

The result can be downloaded by entering Roll No. and Date of Birth or Registration No. and Date of Birth of the candidate.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 00:15 IST

