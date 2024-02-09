Advertisement

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the notification for the teacher recruitment examination (BPSC TRE 3.0). As of February 10, interested candidates can initiate the application process through bpsc.bih.nic.in, with the deadline set for February 25.

Click here for BPSC TRE Notification

Eligibility Criteria and Application Deadline:

Candidates must qualify in the language section to be considered for the merit list. The syllabus follows NCERT and SCRT guidelines. The application deadline aligns with the eligibility cutoff, requiring candidates to have declared results for B.Ed, D.El.Ed, CTET, or STET (D.EL.ED/B.Ed./CTET/STET) by this date.

BPSC TRE 3.0 Important Dates:

1. Notification Released: February 2, 2024

2. Application Start: February 10, 2024

3. Application End: February 23, 2024

4. Examination Dates: March 7-17, 2024

5. Result Declaration: March 22-24, 2024

BPSC TRE 4.0 is scheduled for August, while TRE 3.0 will be conducted in March 2024. Detailed information, including supplementary results and exam details, will be available on the official website, www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Interested candidates can submit applications online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Supplementary Results and Exam Structure:

The recruitment process incorporates supplementary results from various departments. The SC-ST department's results are contingent on the education department's supplementary results. BPSC TRE 3.0 has a duration of two and a half hours, with no negative marking. The examination comprises only one paper, and multiple results will be released.

Exam Pattern and Content:

The examination consists of three parts: language, general studies, and a subject-specific section. Part-I includes a qualifying language test with 30 questions worth 30 marks. Part-II features 40 questions on general studies, each carrying one mark. Part-III comprises 80 questions related to the teaching subject, totaling 80 marks. The merit list will be prepared based on language qualification.

How to Apply Online for Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024:

1. Visit the official website of BPSC: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the "Recruitment" or "Latest Announcements" section.

3. Find the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 notification and read it carefully.

4. Click on the provided link to access the online application portal: onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

5. Fill out the application form with accurate details and upload required documents.

6. Review the application before submitting, and make the necessary payment of application fees, if applicable, through the online payment gateway.