×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

BPSC TRE 3.0 Centre List Released for March 15 Exam, Check Details Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the centre list for School Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 scheduled to be held on March 15.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
BPSC
BPSC | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the centre list for School Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 scheduled to be held on March 15. Candidates who have applied for the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam (Classes 1 to 8) can check their centre name and address in the list released by BPSC. Candidates will have to log in to the Candidates' Dashboard to check their exam centre details. 

BPSC TRE 3.0 admit card was released on March 12. However, the admit card contained only centre code and not the name of the centre. Candidates will be able to check the centre name from today. 

Advertisement

Click here for official notice. 

Click here to login 

Advertisement

In adherence to examination protocols, candidates are reminded to carry certain documents to the Bihar BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam Center:

1. Hard copy of Bihar Teacher Admit Card: This document serves as an official confirmation of the candidate's registration for the examination and is essential for entry into the exam center.
2. Photocopy of valid photo identity card: Candidates must present a photocopy of a valid photo identity card such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driving License to verify their identity.
3. Passport size photograph: Additionally, candidates are required to bring a recent passport-size photograph for administrative purposes.

Advertisement

It is crucial for candidates to adhere strictly to the specified guidelines and ensure they have all necessary documents in their possession before heading to the exam center. Furthermore, candidates are advised to arrive at the exam center well in advance, as entry will be permitted up to 1 hour before the commencement of the examination. Please note that entry to the exam center will be closed 1 hour prior to the scheduled start time of the exam.

 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

10 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

17 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

17 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

18 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

18 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

18 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

19 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BOJ plans bond buying guidance post YCC exit

    Business News13 minutes ago

  2. Stage Set For Rematch: Biden and Trump Clinch Presidential Nominations

    World13 minutes ago

  3. Japan's 1st Private-Sector Rocket Launch Attempt Explodes After Takeoff

    World15 minutes ago

  4. Styling Tips To Elevate Your Look Using Minimalist Jewellery

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  5. Is Teja Sajja A Part Of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Kalki 2898 AD?

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo