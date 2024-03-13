Advertisement

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the centre list for School Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 scheduled to be held on March 15. Candidates who have applied for the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam (Classes 1 to 8) can check their centre name and address in the list released by BPSC. Candidates will have to log in to the Candidates' Dashboard to check their exam centre details.

BPSC TRE 3.0 admit card was released on March 12. However, the admit card contained only centre code and not the name of the centre. Candidates will be able to check the centre name from today.

Advertisement

Click here for official notice.

Click here to login

Advertisement

In adherence to examination protocols, candidates are reminded to carry certain documents to the Bihar BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam Center:

1. Hard copy of Bihar Teacher Admit Card: This document serves as an official confirmation of the candidate's registration for the examination and is essential for entry into the exam center.

2. Photocopy of valid photo identity card: Candidates must present a photocopy of a valid photo identity card such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driving License to verify their identity.

3. Passport size photograph: Additionally, candidates are required to bring a recent passport-size photograph for administrative purposes.

Advertisement

It is crucial for candidates to adhere strictly to the specified guidelines and ensure they have all necessary documents in their possession before heading to the exam center. Furthermore, candidates are advised to arrive at the exam center well in advance, as entry will be permitted up to 1 hour before the commencement of the examination. Please note that entry to the exam center will be closed 1 hour prior to the scheduled start time of the exam.