Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 10th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

BPSC TRE 3.0: Important Notice Regarding Image Correction, Documents Submission Issued

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification regarding image correction options for candidates appearing in the BPSC TRE 3.0.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
BPSC
BPSC | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification regarding image correction options for candidates appearing in the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE 3.0) 2024. The notice aims to address concerns related to unclear, unreadable, or blank photographs and signatures on BPSC application forms.

According to the notice released by the BPSC, candidates encountering image quality issues in their online application forms are instructed to take corrective action by March 15. The commission has specified designated examination centres where necessary documents must be submitted.

"The image of the photo and signature uploaded by some candidates of Teacher Appointment Competitive Examination (TRE-3) in their online application is unclear/unreadable and blank," reads the official notification.

Candidates are required to access the declaration form available on the BPSC's official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, and complete it in its entirety. As per the instructions, candidates must affix a colour photograph certified by a gazetted officer and provide signatures in both Hindi and English in the designated spaces.

Furthermore, applicants are advised to attach one of the two certified colour photographs on their BPSC TRE 3 admit card, with the second photograph affixed on the office copy of the admit card in the presence of the Inspector.

The BPSC TRE 3.0 examination is scheduled to take place on March 15, with the aim of filling 87,774 teacher positions across primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels. However, the second exam originally slated for March 16 has been postponed until further notice.

Candidates are urged to adhere to the guidelines provided by the BPSC to ensure their application forms are complete and accurate ahead of the examination date. For any further updates or clarifications, candidates are advised to refer to the official BPSC website.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

