The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 today. As per the notification available on the BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 15th from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 87,774 vacancies.

BPSC TRE March 16 exam postponed

In its latest notice BPSC has announced that the exam scheduled for classes 9 to 10 teachers on March 16 has been postponed. However, the exam scheduled for March 15 for classes 1 to 8 will be held as per schedule.

“ TRE 3.0 - School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination – Examination for Class 9 to 10 scheduled on 16/03/2024 has been postponed, Examination for Class 1 to 5 and Class 6 to 8 will be held as per schedule on 15/03/2024,” the website reads.

Click here for notice.

Candidates can obtain their e-admit cards for March 15 exams starting from March 7, 2024, on the official website. Before downloading the admit card, candidates are required to log in to their Dashboard and upload an updated passport-size photo. Additionally, any discrepancies in the name, father's name, or mother's name in the online application should be corrected.

The admit card will contain crucial details such as the exam center assigned to the candidate in a code format, including the center code and the district name. Detailed information about the exam center code will be provided starting from March 12.

How to download BPSC TRE 3.0 admit card 2024

Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Navigate to the "Admit Card" section and click on the TRE 3 admit card link. Enter your 'Registration Number' and 'Password' in the provided fields. The TRE 3 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the hall ticket for the examination date.

Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam center only one hour before the exam starts, as entry will be closed one hour before the exam begins. After completing the exam, candidates can leave the exam hall only after sealing their used OMR answer sheet.

