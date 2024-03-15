×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 06:21 IST

BPSC TRE 3.0 Today; Check Important Instructions For Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam Phase 3

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to conduct the BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 on March 15, 2024, across various examination centers in Bihar.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
BPSC TRE 3.0 today
BPSC TRE 3.0 today | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to conduct the BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 on March 15, 2024, across various examination centers in Bihar. This Bihar School Teacher examination will be held in two shifts, with the first shift scheduled from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates preparing for the examination are advised to take note of the important guidelines provided by BPSC:

BPSC TRE 3.0 Today: Important Instructions

Reporting Time: All candidates must reach the examination center at least 2 hours before the scheduled start time of the examination. Entry will not be permitted 1 hour before the exam begins.

Question Booklets: The OMR Answer Sheet will indicate the series of question booklets. Candidates are required to write down the question booklet number and their roll number on the OMR answer sheet.

Advertisement

Provisional Entry: Candidates have been provisionally allowed to appear for the examination. However, it is explicitly mentioned in the admit card that the final decision on their candidature will be made by the Commission after due verification based on the information provided in their online application regarding eligibility.

Verification: If discrepancies are found in the information provided in the application during the verification process, the Commission reserves the right to cancel the candidate's candidature and debar them from participating in this or future examinations.

Advertisement

Prohibited Items: The use of electronic devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, Wi-Fi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and wristwatches (both normal and smart) is strictly prohibited within the examination center premises.

Candidates are urged to adhere strictly to these instructions to ensure a smooth and fair conduct of the BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 06:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu

LIVE News

2 minutes ago
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appoints Mohammad Mustafa as prime minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA)

Who is Mohammad Mustafa?

3 minutes ago
Hyderabad To Face Bengaluru-Like Water Crisis? Here's What Telangana HC Said

Bengaluru Water Crisis

21 minutes ago
The girl, who was a Class 12 student, died on the spot after falling from the balcony in the Himalaya Pride Society

Girl Dies After Falling

24 minutes ago
Earthquake hit Manipur's Ukhrul

Earthquake Manipur

32 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Uthappa's MSD verdict

36 minutes ago
Massive twister can be seen approaching Kansas

Kansas Tornado

41 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Noida Woman Dead

an hour ago
Do Not Cross

Austin Bomb Threat

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Atal Setu Car Accident

Bus Services Mumbai

an hour ago
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

UK PM Rishi Sunak Polls

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

2 hours ago
Matthew Wade and Suryakumar Yadav

Wade to retire from FC

2 hours ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Railway stations renamed

2 hours ago
A fire broke out at a furniture factory in the HMT area on the outskirts of Srinagar in the early hours of Friday morning

Fire at Furniture Factory

2 hours ago
Putin

Russian Elections

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 13 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Caught Assaulting TTE in Viral Video

    India News13 hours ago

  3. CAA Will Debunk Myth Of Massive Hindu Immigration: Assam CM

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Trichy-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train Coming Soon

    India News14 hours ago

  5. Despite NCA clearance, Shreyas Iyer's back injury resurfaces in Ranji

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo