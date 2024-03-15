Advertisement

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to conduct the BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 on March 15, 2024, across various examination centers in Bihar. This Bihar School Teacher examination will be held in two shifts, with the first shift scheduled from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates preparing for the examination are advised to take note of the important guidelines provided by BPSC:

BPSC TRE 3.0 Today: Important Instructions

Reporting Time: All candidates must reach the examination center at least 2 hours before the scheduled start time of the examination. Entry will not be permitted 1 hour before the exam begins.

Question Booklets: The OMR Answer Sheet will indicate the series of question booklets. Candidates are required to write down the question booklet number and their roll number on the OMR answer sheet.

Provisional Entry: Candidates have been provisionally allowed to appear for the examination. However, it is explicitly mentioned in the admit card that the final decision on their candidature will be made by the Commission after due verification based on the information provided in their online application regarding eligibility.

Verification: If discrepancies are found in the information provided in the application during the verification process, the Commission reserves the right to cancel the candidate's candidature and debar them from participating in this or future examinations.

Prohibited Items: The use of electronic devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, Wi-Fi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and wristwatches (both normal and smart) is strictly prohibited within the examination center premises.

Candidates are urged to adhere strictly to these instructions to ensure a smooth and fair conduct of the BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024.