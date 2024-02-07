BPSSC SI mains admit card released, here's how to download

Advertisement

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued the admit card for the Sub Inspector (SI) Mains Examination 2023 on February 6, 2024. Candidates can download the e-admit card by visiting the official BPSSC website at bpssc.bih.nic.in. The SI mains examination is scheduled for February 25, 2024, with two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

For candidates facing difficulties in accessing the e-admit card online, an alternative option is available. On February 20, 2024, between 10 am to 5 pm, candidates can download the e-admit card from the Bihar Police Under Service Commission's office located at 5, Harding Road, Patna-800001.

Candidates in need of a duplicate e-admit card can obtain one from the mentioned office by visiting in person, bearing their own expenses. During the visit, candidates are required to provide a photocopy of their application acknowledgment and a valid photo identity card.

The recruitment drive, previously advertised by BPSSC, aimed to fill 1275 vacancies for the Sub Inspector of Police position in the Home Department (Reserve Branch) of the Government of Bihar. The application process began on October 5, 2023, facilitated through the Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission.

How to Download BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card:

Go to the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) at bpssc.bih.nic.in using a web browser. Look for the "Admit Card" or "Download Admit Card" section on the homepage. Locate and click on the specific link related to the Bihar Police Sub Inspector (SI) Admit Card for the year 2023. Fill in the necessary details such as your registration number, date of birth, or any other information as prompted on the page. Ensure accuracy to avoid errors. After entering the required details, click on the "Submit" or "Download" button to initiate the processing of your information and generate the admit card.