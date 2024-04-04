Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the change in its examination format for Classes 11, 12 from the academic year 2024-25, stating that the revised format would focus on concept application questions instead of long-form answers, news agency PTI reported. The exam papers will now include more competency-based questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life situations, PTI quoted CBSE officials as saying.

While the percentage of competency-focused questions in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions or any other type has been increased from 40 to 50 percent, the percentage of constructed response questions including short and long answers has been reduced from 40 to 30 percent.

"The board in accordance with National Education Policy, 2020 has taken multiple steps towards implementation of Competency Based Education in schools, ranging from aligning assessment to competencies, development of exemplar resources for teachers and students as well as continuous capacity building of the teachers etc," Director of Academics at CBSE Joseph Emanuel told PTI.

"The main emphasis of the board was to create an educational ecosystem that would move away from rote memorisation and towards learning that is focussed on developing the creative, critical and systems thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century," Emanuel reportedly said.

He further stated that the board is continuing with aligning of the assessments and evaluation practices with NEP- 2020 for the academic session 2024-2025.

"Consequently, in the forthcoming session, the percentage of Competency Based Questions that assess application of concepts in real-life situations included in the question papers of the board has been altered," Emanuel added.

Notably, there is no change in the exam format for Classes 9 and 10.