BREAKING | Delhi Weather Update: Moderate Rain, Gusty Winds Likely in National Capital

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted moderate rain and gusty winds for the national capital. According to the forecast, “The spell of rain and thunderstorms is likely. continue. These weather episodes will keep the mercury in check, so day temperatures are expected to remain normal on most days. Heatwave conditions are unlikely for the rest of the month.”
The IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Thursday, May 29. The residents of Delhi are expected to experience light rain accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds up to 60 km/h. On Friday, May 30, the department issued an ‘orange alert’ indicating intentions of the adverse weather conditions. The forecast is predicting light to moderate rainfall and stronger winds gusting up to 70km/h.
