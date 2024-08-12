sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • Education /
  • BREAKING : Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against UGC-NET 2024 Cancellation Over Paper Leak Allegation

Published 12:31 IST, August 12th 2024

BREAKING : Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against UGC-NET 2024 Cancellation Over Paper Leak Allegation

UGC NET 2024: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition challenging the government's decision to cancel the UGC-NET 2024 due to paper leak.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against UGC-NET 2024 Cancellation Over Paper Leak Allegation
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against UGC-NET 2024 Cancellation Over Paper Leak Allegation | Image: ANI/Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:17 IST, August 12th 2024