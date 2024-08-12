Published 12:31 IST, August 12th 2024
BREAKING : Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against UGC-NET 2024 Cancellation Over Paper Leak Allegation
UGC NET 2024: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition challenging the government's decision to cancel the UGC-NET 2024 due to paper leak.
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against UGC-NET 2024 Cancellation Over Paper Leak Allegation | Image: ANI/Twitter
12:17 IST, August 12th 2024