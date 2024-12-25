sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:11 IST, December 25th 2024

BREAKING: UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2024 Out. Check Direct Link Here

UPPSC on Wednesday released the answer key of the PCS Prelims examination 2024.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tamil Nadu govt has appealed to Centre to reschedule UGC-NET exams in January
UPPSC on Wednesday released the answer key of the PCS Prelims examination 2024. | Image: X

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday released the answer key of the PCS Prelims examination 2024. The candidates can access the answer key on the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in. 

Updated 20:38 IST, December 25th 2024