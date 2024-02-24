Breaking: Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam Cancelled

Advertisement

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Cancelled: In a significant decision by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 has been cancelled following allegations of paper leak.

“The examination will be conducted with complete accuracy within 6 months,” said the CM. “Strictest action will be taken against those who play with the hard work of youth and the sanctity of examinations,” he said.

The CM wrote in Hindi on X, “@Uppolice आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस के पदों पर चयन के लिए आयोजित परीक्षा-2023 को निरस्त करने तथा आगामी 06 माह के भीतर ही पुन: परीक्षा कराने के आदेश दिए हैं। परीक्षाओं की शुचिता से कोई समझौता नहीं किया जा सकता। युवाओं की मेहनत के साथ खिलवाड़ करने वाले किसी भी दशा में बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे। ऐसे अराजक तत्वों के खिलाफ कठोरतम कार्रवाई होनी तय है।”

Lakhs of candidates will be affected with the decision to hold a re-examination.

Earlier, screenshots and photos of a paper leak went viral on social media, purported to be from the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam held in the second shift on February 17.

The UP Police Recruitment and Promotions Board (UPPRPB) had earlier denied any claims of a paper leak. “Initial investigations have found that miscreants are using Telegram's edit feature to cheat and spread confusion about a paper leak on social media. The board and UP Police are monitoring these incidents and conducting a thorough investigation into their sources. The examination is continuing safely and smoothly," the Board had maintained.