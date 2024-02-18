BSSC inter-level recruitment 2024: Deadline to edit application form extended till March 18

Advertisement

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has extended the application correction window for the BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023 until March 18, 2024. This move comes as a relief for candidates who have successfully applied for the recruitment examination but need to modify details in their application forms or edit previously uploaded documents.

The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill a substantial total of 11,098 vacancies across various positions. Candidates desiring to make corrections or adjustments to their application details can avail themselves of this extended opportunity by visiting the official website at onlinebssc.com.

Steps to Modify BSSC Inter-Level Application Form 2023:

Visit the Official Website: Begin by navigating to the official website of BSSC at onlinebssc.com. Locate Correction Window Link: Identify and click on the link for the BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023 correction window, prominently displayed on the home page. Access Login Page: Once the correction window is accessed, candidates will encounter a login page where they must provide the necessary details to proceed. Modify Information: After successful login, candidates can proceed to modify the required information in the application form, ensure correct document uploads, and then submit the changes. Download Confirmation Page: Upon completion, candidates are advised to download the confirmation page and print a copy for future reference as needed.

The selection process for the BSSC Inter-Level recruitment involves various stages, including preliminary and mains exams, document verification, and a skill test, with the latter being contingent on the candidate's chosen post preference. Qualification in these assessments necessitates achieving the minimum required marks.

Candidates are encouraged to utilize this extended correction window judiciously to ensure that their application details accurately reflect their credentials. The BSSC remains committed to maintaining a transparent and fair recruitment process. As the application correction window offers candidates an opportunity to rectify any discrepancies, it plays a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the recruitment process.

