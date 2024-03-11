×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

CA May Exams 2024 Likely To Be Deferred By Three Weeks, Here's What We Know

Social media platforms are buzzing with speculation as chartered accountant aspirants and professionals anticipate the postponement of CA May Exams 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
CA May exams likely to be deferred
CA May exams likely to be deferred | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Social media platforms are buzzing with speculation as chartered accountant aspirants and professionals anticipate the postponement of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) CA Final and Intermediate exams scheduled for May 2024. Numerous posts circulating on social media suggest that the exams may be delayed by approximately three weeks, with an official announcement expected before March 16, based on information from reliable sources.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the Institute regarding the postponement of CA May exams. However, it is expected to be deferred due to General Elections 2024. 

Advertisement

With #ICAI trending on Twitter, students and chartered accountants alike are expressing their opinions regarding the potential postponement and recent decisions made by the institute regarding exam conduct. Recently, ICAI announced plans to conduct CA Intermediate and CA Final exams thrice a year, a departure from the previous biannual schedule.

Another chartered accountant indicated that the final decision regarding exam dates would be made following the release of the election schedule. "CA Final and Inter exams are likely to be postponed by 3 weeks approx. It may start in the last week of May. The final decision will be taken after the election schedule. (Which is likely to be declared on or after 15th March)," the post read on X.

Advertisement

Earlier, the institute had hinted at the possibility of postponing the May session exams to avoid clashes with the general elections for the 18th Lok Sabha this year. "The Examination Committee may reschedule May 2024 CA Examination if the dates of General Election coincide with the present examination schedule," ICAI stated in an official statement.

According to the official schedule of CA exams, the CA Final May exam 2024 is slated from May 2, 4, 6 for group 1, and May 8, 10, 12 for group 2. CA Inter exams May 2024 for group 1 and 2 are scheduled from May 3 to 13. As the anticipation mounts, candidates await further updates from ICAI regarding any potential changes to the exam schedule.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

