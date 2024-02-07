Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Calcutta Medical College Takes Action Against Ragging: Two Students Debarred for 2 Months

The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital have taken strict measures against ragging, debarring two senior students for two months.

Nandini Verma
Ragging
Ragging | Image:PTI
The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital have taken strict measures against ragging, debarring two senior students for two months following allegations of physical and mental abuse by two junior residents. The junior doctors from the orthopaedic department lodged a formal complaint with the principal on January 8, detailing instances of verbal abuse, physical assault, and unprofessional behavior.

As a result of a thorough investigation, the medical college authorities have debarred the accused seniors from attending classes for the next two months. During this period, the students are not allowed to enter the department, ensuring disciplinary consequences for their actions.

In addition to the suspension, the two seniors, who are junior residents in the orthopaedic department, are required to attend special sessions at the medical education unit. These sessions aim to instill a sense of good behavior, empathy, and professionalism. The curriculum will cover understanding patient concerns, effective communication skills, and proper conduct with colleagues.

“We have debarred the two students from attending classes for two months. They cannot enter the department during this time,” stated a senior official at the Calcutta Medical College.

Contrary to the debarment, the accused seniors are mandated to visit the hospital daily. The specialized sessions are designed to educate them on the challenges faced by patients, emphasizing the importance of compassionate and respectful behavior towards patients and colleagues.

The disciplinary action comes after an investigative committee, formed to probe the ragging allegations, found some of the charges to be substantiated. The decision to debar the students was finalized on Wednesday.

The complainants alleged instances of verbal abuse, instrument throwing, physical assault, and even spitting by the accused seniors. While some allegations were found to be true, the severity varied from the original complaint. The hearings involved testimonies from complainants, accused students, nurses, senior doctors, faculty members, interns, and other healthcare staff.

The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital administration remains committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students and healthcare professionals, actively working to eradicate instances of ragging and unprofessional conduct within the institution

Published January 25th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

