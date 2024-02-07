English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Canada-India Diplomatic Spat Sparks 86% Drop in Study Permit to Indian students

Diplomatic tensions resulted in a substantial reduction in the ability to process applications from India, leading to an 86% decline in study permits to Indians

Nandini Verma
Canada
Canada | Image:Pexels Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Late last year, Canada witnessed a significant decline in study permits issued to Indian students, attributed to a diplomatic rift. The expulsion of Canadian diplomats processing permits by India, coupled with a diplomatic dispute over the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, led to a sharp drop in applications. Immigration Minister Marc Miller expressed doubt about a quick rebound in permit numbers, citing strained relations between the two nations. Diplomatic tensions resulted in a substantial reduction in the ability to process applications from India, leading to an 86% decline in study permits issued to Indians in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Canada faced repercussions as it withdrew two-thirds of its staff from India in October. The dispute also prompted Indian students to explore educational opportunities in other countries. The decline is noteworthy as Indians constituted the largest group of international students in Canada, receiving over 41% of permits in 2022. Miller acknowledged the challenges posed by the strained relationship, expressing uncertainty about its resolution.

Advertisement

International students contribute significantly to Canadian universities, generating about C$22 billion annually. The government, already seeking to limit the overall number of international students entering the country, plans additional measures, including a possible cap, in the first half of this year. Miller highlighted concerns about the overwhelming volume of students and proposed addressing postgraduate work permits and tackling "fly-by-night" universities. The government anticipates challenges in managing labor shortages due to proposed curbs on off-campus work hours for international students.

Despite the tensions and challenges, Canada remains a popular destination for international students due to favorable post-course work permit policies. The government aims to implement measures to ensure the sustainability and quality of its international student programs.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Telugu-Tamil Inscription on 17th Century Lamppost Reveals Historic Facts

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. Russia to Buy Bananas From India | All You Need to Know About The Deal

    India News24 minutes ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  5. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement