Canva and CBSE Collaborate to Train Educators in Visual Communication and Gen AI Tools

Canva, the world-renowned all-in-one visual communication platform, today declared its collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to introduce visual communication across CBSE-affiliated schools in India. This partnership aims to enrich digital creativity skills among principals and educators, benefiting over 840,000 teachers and more than 25 million students across CBSE schools nationwide.

Canva for Education, a comprehensive tool tailored to elevate the learning experience for educators, students, and staff, boasts a vast array of over 70,000 educational templates. This innovative platform equips educators with features to effortlessly craft visually captivating content for lessons, presentations, and school materials.

The collaboration entails a series of workshops designed to unveil the full potential of Canva to educators, facilitating classroom design thinking, enhancing lesson plans, refining educational resources, and fostering meaningful engagement.

Jason Wilmot, Head of Education at Canva, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, welcoming nearly 30,000 new educators to the vibrant 'Canva for Teachers' community in India. He emphasized the importance of nurturing creativity and design literacy among students early on, thereby enhancing their employability. Canva aims to empower teachers and students alike in integrating visual communication seamlessly into their classrooms.

The initial phase of the training series will involve approximately 30,000 teachers participating in orientation sessions and workshops focused on innovative teaching methodologies. These educators will also have the opportunity to join the 'Canva for Teachers' community, enabling them to continuously enhance their digital storytelling capabilities.

Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director (Skilling) at CBSE, expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing its potential to equip teachers with cutting-edge tools to elevate the classroom learning experience. Providing educators with access to such resources will not only streamline design tasks but also inspire students towards a new era of creativity and design literacy.