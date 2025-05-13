sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 13th 2025, 13:34 IST

CBSE Board Class 10 Results 2025: Trivandrum, Vijaywada Top the List; Check State-Wise Pass Percentage

CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 declared. Trivandrum & Vijaywada top with 99.79% pass rate. Check complete region-wise pass percentage here.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
CBSE 10th Board Results 2025: Trivandrum Tops with 99.79%, Followed by Vijaywada
CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the CBSE Class 10 Result 2025, recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 93.66%.

Over 26,675 schools participated in the CBSE Class 10 exams this year, conducted across 7,837 exam centres nationwide.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2025: Check Region-Wise Pass Percentage

1    Trivandrum     99.79%

2    Vijaywada    99.79%

3    Bengaluru    98.90%

4    Chennai    98.71%5    

5    Pune    96.54%

6    Ajmer    95.44%

7    Delhi West    95.24%

8    Delhi East    95.07%

9    Chandigarh    93.71%

10    Panchkula    92.77%

11    Bhopal    92.71%

12    Bhubaneswar    92.64%

13    Patna    91.90%

14    Dehradun    91.60%

15    Prayagraj    91.01%

16    Noida    89.41%

17    Guwahati    84.14%

Trivandrum and Vijaywada Lead with Highest Pass Percentage

The Trivandrum and Vijaywada regions have emerged as the top-performing zones in the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2025, both securing a stellar 99.79% pass percentage. Close behind are Bengaluru and Chennai, which also showcased excellent results with pass rates above 98%.

The CBSE Class 10 Results 2025 highlight strong academic performance, with over 1.99 lakh students scoring above 90% and more than 45,000 securing above 95%. The exams were held across 7,837 centres with participation from 26,675 schools. However, over 1.41 lakh students have been placed under the compartment category.

CBSE 10th Result 2025: How to Check Online

Follow these steps to download your CBSE Class 10 digital scorecard:

Visit the official website: [cbse.gov.in](https://cbse.gov.in) or [cbseresults.nic.in](https://cbseresults.nic.in)

Click on “CBSE Class 10 Result 2025” link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

View your digital mark sheet on the screen

Download or save it for future reference

Key Highlights:

Overall Pass Percentage: 93.66%

Top Regions: Trivandrum & Vijaywada (99.79%)

Number of Schools Participated: 26,675

Exam Centres Nationwide: 7,837

Published May 13th 2025, 13:34 IST