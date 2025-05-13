CBSE Board Class 10 Results 2025: Trivandrum, Vijaywada Top the List; Check State-Wise Pass Percentage

CBSE 10th Board Results 2025: Trivandrum Tops with 99.79%, Followed by Vijaywada | Image: X

CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the CBSE Class 10 Result 2025, recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 93.66%.

Over 26,675 schools participated in the CBSE Class 10 exams this year, conducted across 7,837 exam centres nationwide.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2025: Check Region-Wise Pass Percentage

1 Trivandrum 99.79%

2 Vijaywada 99.79%

3 Bengaluru 98.90%

4 Chennai 98.71%5

5 Pune 96.54%

6 Ajmer 95.44%

7 Delhi West 95.24%

8 Delhi East 95.07%

9 Chandigarh 93.71%

10 Panchkula 92.77%

11 Bhopal 92.71%

12 Bhubaneswar 92.64%

13 Patna 91.90%

14 Dehradun 91.60%

15 Prayagraj 91.01%

16 Noida 89.41%

17 Guwahati 84.14%



Trivandrum and Vijaywada Lead with Highest Pass Percentage

The Trivandrum and Vijaywada regions have emerged as the top-performing zones in the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2025, both securing a stellar 99.79% pass percentage. Close behind are Bengaluru and Chennai, which also showcased excellent results with pass rates above 98%.

The CBSE Class 10 Results 2025 highlight strong academic performance, with over 1.99 lakh students scoring above 90% and more than 45,000 securing above 95%. The exams were held across 7,837 centres with participation from 26,675 schools. However, over 1.41 lakh students have been placed under the compartment category.

CBSE 10th Result 2025: How to Check Online

Follow these steps to download your CBSE Class 10 digital scorecard:

Visit the official website: [cbse.gov.in](https://cbse.gov.in) or [cbseresults.nic.in](https://cbseresults.nic.in)

Click on “CBSE Class 10 Result 2025” link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

View your digital mark sheet on the screen

Download or save it for future reference

Key Highlights:

Overall Pass Percentage: 93.66%

Top Regions: Trivandrum & Vijaywada (99.79%)

Number of Schools Participated: 26,675