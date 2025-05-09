CBSE Board Results 2025 Live: When Will CBSE Class 10th, 12th Release? Check Results Date, Time Updates Here | Image: File Photo/AI

CBSE Board 10th, 12th Results 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 exam results in the coming days. Although the exact date has not been officially confirmed yet, students who appeared for the exams are eagerly waiting for their results.

CBSE is likely to announce the official date and time shortly before publishing the results. Once declared, students can view their marks on the official website at cbse.gov.in.

In addition to the CBSE website, results will also be available on the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile apps, as well as through SMS.

