CBSE Board Results 2025 Live: When Will CBSE Class 10th, 12th Release? Check Results Date, Time Updates Here

CBSE Board 10th, 12th Results 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 exam results in the coming days. Although the exact date has not been officially confirmed yet, students who appeared for the exams are eagerly waiting for their results.
CBSE is likely to announce the official date and time shortly before publishing the results. Once declared, students can view their marks on the official website at cbse.gov.in.
In addition to the CBSE website, results will also be available on the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile apps, as well as through SMS.
In 2025, around 42 lakh students registered for the CBSE Class 10, and Class 12 board exams combined. According to reports, approximately 18 lakh students registered for Class 12, while 24 lakh students registered for Class 10.
For students who do not perform well in the board exams, CBSE will conduct Compartment exams later this year. The board will release detailed information about these exams after the main results are announced.
CBSE has also introduced a change in its post-result process. Students can now request photocopies of their answer sheets before applying for verification or re-evaluation, giving them a clearer idea of their performance.
The CBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 1, 2025, while the Class 12 exams took place from February 15 to April 4, 2025.
Last year, CBSE declared the board exam results on May 13.
Across the country, around 44 lakh students are currently waiting for their board exam results. The exams were held between February 15 and March 18, 2025.
This year, about 24.12 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams, covering 84 subjects, while 17.88 lakh students took the Class 12 exams across 120 subjects. This has made it one of the largest evaluation processes in India’s education system.
These are the official websites where CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results can be checked:
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
results.gov.in
Students who have appeared in the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 examinations are now anxiously waiting for their results.