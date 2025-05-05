CBSE Board Result 2025 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th Results on results.cbse.nic.in, Result Dates Here

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live Updates | Image: File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2025 very soon. The official date of the result will be shared shortly on the CBSE website. Students eagerly awaiting their Class 10 and 12 board exam results can access their mark sheets through the official website, cbse.gov.in, once they are out.

Official CBSE Website - Direct Link to Check Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam Results 2025

The Board has advised students, parents, and all stakeholders to remain cautious and not to respond to any unverified information circulating online.

The evaluation of answer sheets began shortly after the exams concluded and is now almost complete. Typically, CBSE announces the result date either on the day of release or the evening before. Based on past trends, the Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected to be declared in the second week of May.