CBSE Board Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10th and 12th Result Today? at DigiLocker, cbse.nic.in, Know How to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. Once released, students can check their results online at official websites like cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Check Result Here - Link To access their official CBSE result documents, students should log in using their Aadhaar number or registered mobile number and navigate to the CBSE section. With over 44 lakh students waiting for the results, the mark sheets are expected to be released in the second week of May. Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on May 13, and a similar schedule is likely this year as well.

Live Blog

CBSE Board Result 2025: Marksheet After the CBSE board exam results are declared, students can access their mark sheets on official websites such as cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can view and download their digital mark sheets through the UMANG app and DigiLocker platform. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students can use DigiLocker to access their digital mark sheets easily. CBSE Board Result 2025: How to Check Step 1: Go to the official CBSE websites – cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Step 2: Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2025. Step 3: Enter your board roll number and date of birth to log in. Step 4: Your digital mark sheet will appear on the screen. Step 5: Review the details carefully and download the scorecard as a PDF for future reference. Students are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official CBSE website and DigiLocker, as the results may be released at any time. It is important for both students and parents to avoid relying on rumours, fake news, or unofficial websites claiming to share CBSE result updates. Always refer to trusted and official sources.

May 12th 2025, 18:51 IST CBSE Result 2025 Live: How to Check Using the UMANG App Open the UMANG app and log in.

Navigate to the “All Services” section.

Select CBSE, then choose either Class 10 or Class 12.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

View and download your result instantly.

May 12th 2025, 18:50 IST CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: Compartment Exam Information Students who fail in one or two subjects in the CBSE Class 10 or 12 exams will have the chance to appear for the compartment exam, which is likely to be held in July or August.

May 12th 2025, 18:50 IST CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: Where to Check Students can access their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on the following platforms: [cbse.gov.in](https://cbse.gov.in)

[cbseresults.nic.in](https://cbseresults.nic.in)

[results.cbse.nic.in](https://results.cbse.nic.in)

[results.digilocker.gov.in](https://results.digilocker.gov.in)

[umang.gov.in](https://umang.gov.in)

May 12th 2025, 18:18 IST CBSE 10th Result 2025: Over 24 Lakh Students Appeared for Class 10 Exam In 2025, a total of 24.12 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams. The exams were held across 7,780 centres nationwide, reflecting the wide reach of the CBSE examination system.

May 12th 2025, 18:16 IST CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: How to Apply for Revaluation Go to the official CBSE website – cbse.gov.in

Locate and click on the CBSE Reverification link on the homepage.

Enter the necessary details such as Roll Number, Name, Subject for Reverification, and Subject Code.

Pay the required re-verification fee.

Click the submit button to complete the application.

May 12th 2025, 17:59 IST CBSE Board Result 2025: What is the DigiLocker Access Code CBSE has provided a 6-digit security PIN to access digital marksheets on DigiLocker. This unique code will be given to students by their schools. Make sure to obtain it from your school.

May 12th 2025, 17:42 IST CBSE Class 10 Results 2025: Shortly? CBSE 10th result is expected to be released today. However, students should know that the official date and time have not been announced yet.

May 12th 2025, 17:32 IST CBSE Board Result 2025 Live: When Were CBSE Exams Held in 2025? CBSE conducted its Class 10 and 12 exams between February 15 and April 4. Based on usual timelines, students can expect results around mid-May.

May 12th 2025, 17:32 IST CBSE Board Result 2025: How to Check via SMS Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Type the following message: cbse12<space>Roll Number.

Send it to 7738299899.

You’ll receive your result on the same number via SMS.

May 12th 2025, 17:21 IST CBSE Board 2025 Results Live: To Be Announced Anytime Soon Students who took the exams can download their digital marksheets from DigiLocker. The original marksheets and certificates will be given later by their schools.

May 12th 2025, 17:19 IST CBSE Board Result 2025: Student Counselling Helpline Students who need support can reach out to CBSE’s tele-counselling helpline by calling the toll-free number 1800-11-8004. This service is available across India and is specially set up to help students with emotional concerns or questions related to their results.

May 12th 2025, 17:16 IST CBSE 10th Result 2025 LIVE: When & Where CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 is on its way. The Board, in its latest notice, has informed that the CBSE Result 2025 will be released soon.

May 12th 2025, 17:16 IST CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: Login Credentials Required To access their results, students will need to enter specific details on the result portal, including their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.