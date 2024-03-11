×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

CBSE Class 10 Math Paper analysis: Students find paper easy, not lengthy

CBSE Math Analysis: Students said that trigonometry questions particularly tested their depth of understanding. Overall, the paper was not lengthy and easy.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Representative image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the class 10th mathematics exam today. The exam began at 10.30 am and concluded at 1.30 pm. Students found the paper easy. Check detailed paper analysis here. Ajit Pratap Singh, a PGT Maths teacher from KIIT World School, Gurugram assessed that the question paper was deemed to be of Easy level of difficulty, aligning with the perceptions of the students.

CBSE Class 10 Math question paper pattern:

  • The paper consisted of 38 questions, categorized into five sections: A, B, C, D, and E.
  • Section A comprised 18 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with two Assertion-Reason based questions (questions 19 and 20), each carrying one mark.
  • Section B contained very short answer (VSA) type questions (questions 21 to 25), worth 2 marks each.
  • Short answer (SA) type questions (questions 26 to 31) were presented in Section C, carrying 3 marks each.
  • Long answer (LA) type questions (questions 32 to 35) were found in Section D, with each question carrying 5 marks.
  • Section E consisted of case study based questions (questions 36 to 38), with each question carrying 4 marks.
  • While there was no overall choice, internal choices were provided in various questions across different sections.

CBSE Class 10 Math Paper Analysis

Students expressed that trigonometry questions particularly tested their depth of understanding. However, overall feedback indicated that the CBSE Class 10 Math question paper was easier compared to the sample question paper provided by the board. Moreover, students found the paper to be manageable within the allotted time frame of 3 hours.

Section E, although not deemed difficult, was perceived as time-consuming by most students. The case study based questions, while requiring extra effort and time, were generally considered approachable.

In conclusion, the CBSE Class 10 Math exam presented a balanced mix of questions ranging in difficulty from Easy to Moderate. The comprehensive analysis by experts and feedback from students will provide valuable insights for future exam preparations.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

